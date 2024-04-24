iOS 17.5 Beta 3 and iPadOS 17.5 Beta 3 Released to Developers

Apple has released iOS 17.5 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.5 beta 3 for the iPad to developers, we are also expecting Apple to make both of these new beta available to Public Beta Testers shortly. For iPhone 15 Pro Max users, the latest beta update is notably larger, approximately 626 MB, pointing towards substantial enhancements. The build number 21F563F suggests incremental improvements aimed at refining the user experience. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more details on what is included in this new beta.

The iOS 17.5 Beta 3 includes new modem firmware. This update is particularly exciting as it promises to tackle the connectivity issues that have been a thorn in the side for many users in previous versions. You will be pleased to know that Apple has also addressed a variety of bugs that impacted the user interface and functionality in apps like Apple Music and Files. The resolution of the download issue over cellular networks and the fixes in the Files application are likely to streamline your experience significantly.

OS 17.5 Beta 3 brings some noteworthy features that are worth your attention. The introduction of Apple Universal Link for eSIM installation simplifies the eSIM setup process, a change that started with iOS 17.4 and continues to improve. This feature is especially useful if you frequently switch carriers or travel internationally.

Moreover, Apple is embracing regulatory changes with the introduction of third-party app stores in the EU. This shift allows users to download apps like AltStore and Delta emulator directly from websites, a move that expands the app ecosystem accessible to iOS users.

Despite numerous updates and new features, the performance and battery life of iOS 17.5 Beta 3 are reported to be consistent with, or slightly improved from, the previous beta. This balance is crucial for ensuring that new functionalities do not compromise the overall device performance.

Looking forward, Apple plans to release further beta versions, culminating in the final version of iOS 17.5. These updates are likely to coincide with an upcoming Apple event scheduled for early May, which could bring more exciting announcements.

Whether you are a developer looking to fine-tune your apps or a user eager to see what new features Apple has in store, iOS 17.5 Beta 3 offers a promising glimpse into what’s possible with thoughtful technology advancements. As Apple continues to refine its software, staying updated with these beta releases can provide you with a cutting-edge experience tailored to meet modern demands. We are expecting the final version of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 to land next month.

