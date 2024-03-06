iOS 17.4: The Inside Scoop on New Features (Video)

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 17.4, is now rolling out to iPhones, bringing with it a suite of enhancements designed to improve your experience, security, and the overall functionality of your device. If you’re curious about what this update entails, you’ll be pleased to know we’ve got the inside scoop in a new video from iReviews, breaking down the new features and changes that are sure to make your iPhone usage more efficient and secure.

First off, let’s talk convenience. App Store Purchase History is a game-changer for those who like to keep tabs on their digital spending. This new functionality allows you to easily access a record of your purchases right from the App Store. Whether it’s apps, subscriptions, or books, you can now search and filter your history by name, price, order ID, and even date range. No more digging through email receipts to track down your past transactions.

Security takes a significant leap forward with the introduction of Enhanced iMessage Security with PQ3. This new messaging protocol fortifies the privacy of your conversations, making them more secure than ever. In a world where digital privacy is paramount, this update is a reassuring step towards safeguarding your personal messages from unwanted eyes.

For Apple Cash users, the introduction of Virtual Card Numbers is a notable advancement. This feature allows you to generate a virtual card number for your Apple Cash Card, making it possible to use your balance in places where Apple Pay isn’t accepted. It’s akin to having a digital debit or credit card, expanding the versatility of Apple Cash for everyday transactions.

Music lovers have something to cheer about too. With Music Recognition Sync with Apple Music, songs identified using the built-in music recognition feature will automatically be added and synced to your Apple Music playlist and library. This seamless integration ensures that your musical discoveries are never lost and are always at your fingertips.

Siri’s capabilities have been broadened with Multilingual Support. Siri can now read and send messages in multiple languages, not just English. By adding languages in the settings, you unlock the ability for Siri to interact in those languages, making it an invaluable tool for multilingual users or those learning a new language.

Battery health is crucial for the longevity of your device, and the new Battery Health Details section offers deep insights into your battery’s condition. This includes information on maximum capacity, cycle count, manufacture date, and first use date, giving you a comprehensive view of your battery’s health and helping you make informed decisions about device maintenance or replacement.

The update also brings an improvement to Stolen Device Protection, allowing users to set a security delay always, not just when the device is away from familiar locations. This enhancement bolsters your device’s security, offering peace of mind in the unfortunate event that your iPhone is lost or stolen.

For users in the EU, iOS 17.4 introduces compliance with EU regulations by supporting Side Loading and Game Streaming Services. This marks a significant shift, offering EU users more flexibility and choice in how they install apps and access game streaming services directly from the App Store, though these features are currently exclusive to the EU.

Lastly, the Podcast App now includes transcriptions for podcasts, a feature that will delight podcast enthusiasts. This addition enables you to search for words within the transcription and navigate through the results easily, enhancing the usability and accessibility of podcast content.

iOS 17.4 stands out as a substantial update, with Apple continuing its commitment to enhancing user experience, security, and functionality. From convenient purchase history access and advanced messaging security to expanded financial and entertainment capabilities, this update caters to a wide array of user needs.

Whether you’re a long-time iPhone user or new to the ecosystem, iOS 17.4 offers something for everyone, reinforcing Apple’s position as a leader in innovative and user-centric software development.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



