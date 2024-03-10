iOS 17.4 Battery Drain Tested (Video)

Are you curious about how the latest iOS 17.4 update affects the battery life of your iPhone? Whether you’re sporting the newest iPhone 15 or holding onto a model as old as the iPhone SE3, understanding battery performance under the latest operating system is crucial for optimizing your device’s longevity and user experience. A recent video has surfaced, offering an in-depth battery life comparison across a wide range of iPhone models, all running iOS 17.4. This analysis provides valuable insights, particularly for those who consider battery life a pivotal factor in our mobile device usage. The video below from Simple Alpaca tests out the battery on a range of iPhones running iOS 17.4.

The video meticulously conducts a battery drain test across various iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, 11, XS, XR, and SE3, under the iOS 17.4 update. The primary goal is to simulate typical usage patterns at maximum screen brightness to ascertain which iPhone model stands the test of time. Here’s a breakdown of the key findings:

Initial Observations: Right off the bat, the iPhone 15 and its predecessor, the iPhone 14, boast the highest initial battery life, both starting at an impressive 93%. Meanwhile, older models, particularly the iPhone XS and XR, appear to lag in the initial standings. However, the iPhone SE3 surprises many by outpacing not just the XS and XR but also the iPhone 11 in terms of battery performance.

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone or wondering how your current model stacks up in terms of battery life under the latest iOS update, these insights are invaluable. The test underscores the importance of not just the hardware but also the software optimizations that Apple continues to make in enhancing the user experience. The iPhone SE3’s commendable performance serves as a reminder that older models can still pack a punch, especially with the right updates.

Choosing the right iPhone involves various considerations, with battery life being a significant factor for many users. This test offers a clear lens through which to view the performance of different models, aiding in making an informed decision that aligns with your usage patterns and needs. Whether you’re drawn to the iPhone 15 for its superior battery life or the surprisingly efficient iPhone SE3, understanding these dynamics is key to optimizing your mobile experience.

Source & Image Credit: Simple Alpaca



