ChatGPT-4 Turbo performance tested after latest updates from OpenAI

Following on from the news released today by OpenAI, regarding updates it has made to its ChatGPT API, pricing structure and the release of new embedding models. AI enthusiast and developer All About AI has started testing out the new ChatGPT-4 Turbo AI model to check its performance after the update.

If you have been one of those developers who’s been grappling with ChatGPT responses when it just sometimes just doesn’t seem to get it right. You will be pleased to know that the latest updates released by OpenAI should fix these issues for users of GPT-4 Turbo. The updates released by OpenAI are in direct response to user feedback, which has been a driving force behind the AI’s evolution. It’s a clear sign that the developers are listening and are committed to improving the tool to better serve its users. OpenAI explains a little more about the new models :

“We are releasing new models, reducing prices for GPT-3.5 Turbo, and introducing new ways for developers to manage API keys and understand API usage. The new models include:”

Two new embedding models

An updated GPT-4 Turbo preview model

An updated GPT-3.5 Turbo model

An updated text moderation model

“We are introducing two new embedding models: a smaller and highly efficient text-embedding-3-small model, and a larger and more powerful text-embedding-3-large model. An embedding is a sequence of numbers that represents the concepts within content such as natural language or code. Embeddings make it easy for machine learning models and other algorithms to understand the relationships between content and to perform tasks like clustering or retrieval. They power applications like knowledge retrieval in both ChatGPT and the Assistants API, and many retrieval augmented generation (RAG) developer tools.”

In the early stages of testing the new update, the results are promising. The latest ChatGPT updates seems to be delivering full answers right from the get-go. This means a smoother experience for you, with less time spent trying to fill in the gaps left by the AI. It’s a step toward a more seamless integration of AI assistance, potentially saving you time and frustration.

ChatGPT-4 Turbo performance tested

But there’s a catch. While the API version of GPT-4 Turbo is showing improvements, it’s not yet certain if these enhancements will be consistent across the board, including the browser version that many rely on. Consistency is crucial for a tool that’s meant to be dependable, no matter where or how you’re using it.

The true test of the update’s success will come from the users themselves. Your hands-on trials and the collective feedback from the community will be the ultimate measure of how much the AI has advanced. This input is not only valuable for assessing the current update but also for shaping the future development of GPT-4 Turbo.

Looking ahead, there’s anticipation on the applications that will be possible thanks to OpenAI’s release of its new embeddings model. This model is at the heart of how the AI understands language, turning words and phrases into numbers that the machine can interpret. The upcoming review will reveal how these changes affect the AI’s performance, particularly in coding tasks, which could be a significant factor in the tool’s overall effectiveness.

The initial response to the updated GPT-4 Turbo is one of cautious optimism. The improvements are noticeable, but the full extent of their impact, especially on the browser version, remains to be seen. As users continue to work with the AI and provide feedback, and as we await for more feedback on the ChatGPT embeddings model, the future of GPT-4 Turbo is looking stronger. Stay tuned for more developments as we continue to explore the capabilities of OpenAI’s AI model and what it means for the world and its users.



