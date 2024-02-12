iOS 17.4 All New Features Revealed (Video)

Apple will release their iOS 17.4 software update next month, we are expecting the third developer beta of the software this week, and now we have some more details on all of the new features that will be released in this update.

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 17.4 Beta, marks a significant step forward in enhancing user experience while adhering to new regulatory standards, especially for users within the European Union (EU). This update brings a plethora of new features and improvements, and if you’re keen on understanding what’s new, you’ll be pleased to discover a comprehensive overhaul aimed at boosting functionality, security, and overall device enjoyment.The video below from Apple Explained give sus more details on what to expect.

In a notable move to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, iOS 17.4 now permits users in the EU to download apps from alternative app stores. This development not only opens the door to a wider selection of apps but also introduces a new fee model for developers. Interestingly, Apple has waived its traditional 30% commission on app sales for these alternative platforms, with an exemption for the first million users, fostering a more open and competitive app ecosystem.

The update introduces an option for EU users to select their default web browser upon opening Safari. This change supports alternative browser engines, empowering users with more choice in how they access and interact with the web on their iOS devices.

Apple is opening up NFC access to third-party payment apps and banks within the EU, allowing for contactless payments directly through these services without the exclusive need for Apple Pay. This feature enhances the flexibility and convenience of mobile payments.

Gamers rejoice as streaming game services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW can now run natively on iOS devices. This update heralds a new era for mobile gaming, offering seamless access to a vast library of games without the need for downloads or extensive storage.

The update wouldn’t be complete without a new emoji. Users can look forward to expressing themselves with a fresh set of icons, including a lime, a phoenix, among others, adding more fun and expressiveness to conversations.

Siri has received a significant update with the “Automatically Send Messages” setting being renamed and enhanced to allow Siri to read incoming messages in a variety of languages, making communication more seamless and convenient.

The update introduces enhanced settings for security delays, customizable based on location, offering users increased protection against unauthorized access in case their device is lost or stolen.

iOS 17.4 teases new CarPlay apps for comprehensive vehicle management, including access to camera feeds, checking charging status, and controlling climate settings directly from the dashboard.

SharePlay’s music control capabilities extend to HomePod and Apple TV, enabling friends and family to control music playback with permission, enhancing the shared listening experience.

The stopwatch feature now supports live activity, allowing users to view elapsed time on the dynamic island, providing a more integrated and intuitive user experience. A new feature that displays an account-wide purchase history for an Apple ID, with a dedicated section for apps, offers users a clearer view of their download and purchase history

The iOS 17.4 underscores Apple’s commitment to enhancing the iOS platform, making it more user-friendly, secure, and compliant with international regulations. Users across the globe, especially in the EU, will find these features a welcome addition to their digital lifestyle, ensuring a more customized, secure, and enjoyable user experience. We are expecting the update to land early next month.

Source & Image Credit: Apple Explained



