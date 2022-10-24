iOS 16.1 in action (Video)

Apple will release iOS 16.1 later today, the software will be released along with some other updates. These will include iPadOS 16.1, macOS 13 Ventura, and watchOS 9.1

Last week we had the final developer version of the software released, iOS 16.1 Release Candidate, this is the same version that will be released to everyone later today.

Now we get to have a look at many of the features that are coming to the iPhone today in a new video from Zollotech, let’s have a look at what is coming in this update.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update. In thias update you will be able to completely delete the Apple Wallet app from your iPhone, previously it could only be removed from the Home Screen.

This release will introduce the new LIve Activities feature that will display live information on your Lock Screen, things like the status of an Uber and live sport score. There will be some features for this specific to the iPhone 14 Pro models, this information will be display within the Dynamic Island on these models.

Apple will release this new iPhone software update later today, as soon as we get some details on exactly when it will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



