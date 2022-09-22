iOS 16.1 beta 2 in action (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.1 beta 2 to developers, the software brings a range of new features to the iPhone.

We previously saw a video of the new beta of iOS 16.1 in action and now we have another video, this one is from Brandon Butch.

This update introduces some features that were originally intended for iOS 16 but were not ready in time for its release. This includes the ability to remove the Apple Wallet app from your device, you will now be able to delete it completely.

There is also the new Live Activities for the Lock Screen, which will show you live updates on things like sports and the status of things like where your Uber is and more.

There is also a new Clean Energy Charging feature on the iPhone, this will apparently work in the USA you can select this feature and it will attempt to charge your device when low carbon energy is available.

Apple should release their iOS 16.1 software update sometime in October, the new iOS 16.1 beta 2 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website.

As yet we do not have an exact release date for the iOS 16.1 software update, this is only the second beta so we should see at least three or four more before the final version is released

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



