iOS 15.2 beta 4 vs iOS 15.1 speed test (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 15.2 beta 4 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 15.2 beta 4 or the iPad and now we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in this release.

The video below from iAppleBytes gives us a look at the software running on a range of iPhones next to the current iOS 15.1 software.

Up first is the iPhone 12, next is the iPhone 11 at 04:56, the iPhone XR at 09:41, the iPhone 8 at 14;34, the iPhone 7 at 20:02, the iPhone 6S at 25:41, and finally the iPhone SE at 31:38.

As we can see from the iPhone 12 booted up first with the iOS 15.2 beta 4 software, there were no major improvements in the range of apps.

The iPhone 11 booted up about the same time on the two handsets, there were no differences in the range of apps.

The iPhone XR running the new iOS 15.2 beta 4 booted up slightly quicker, there were no major speed improvements in the apps.

In the test with the iPhone 8, the device running the current iOS 15.1 was the first to boot up, there were also no improvements in the apps.

The iPhone 7 running the new beta software was the first handset to boot up, there did not appear to be any improvements in the various apps.

With the test of the iPhone 6S, the device running the iOS 15.1 software booted up first, there were no improvements in the app speeds.

On the final test with the iPhone SE, the device running the current iOS 15.1 software was first to boot and there were no speed improvements in the apps. As we can see from the tests there are no major speed improvements in the new iOS 15.2 over iOS 15.1.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

