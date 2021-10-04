iOS 15.0.1 battery test (Video)

Earlier today we heard that Apple has released iOS 15.0.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.0.1 for the iPad, the update comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

Now we get to find our if there are any battery life improvements in the iOS 15.0.1 software update in a new video from iAppleBytes.

As we can see from the video there are no battery life improvements in this new version of Apple’s iOS, Apple are also working on iOS 15.1 and we could possibly see some battery life improvements with that release.

This update fixes the recently found Unlock with Apple Watch bug that was only present with the new iPhone 13 smartphone. It also fixes a bug where some users were getting a message saying that there storage was full even when they had lots of free storage.

The update also come with some security fixes and some performance improvements for both the iPhone and the iPad.

The new iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 software updates are now available to download and it is recommended that you install the updates.

We are also expecting Apple to release their iOS 15.1 software update some time this month, this update is currently in beta and it will bring some new features to the iPhone.

Source iAppleBytes

