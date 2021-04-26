iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 beta 1 released to public beta testers

Apple released iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 beta 1 to developers last week and now they have also released these new betas to public beta testers.

In order to try out these new betas of iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6, you will either need to be a registered developer or a member of Apple’s Public beta testing.

The iOS 14.6 software update appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, there are not many details about any new features that have been included in this software update. As soon as we get some information on any new features we will let you know.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 14.5 software update some time this week, we are hoping that it will be released today.

Source MacRumors

