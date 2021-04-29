iOS 14.5 final version speed test (Video)

We previously saw a speed test video of the Released Candidate version of iOS 14.5 and now we have a video of the final version of the software.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests a number of iPhones running iOS 14.5 final and iOS 14.4.2, up first is the iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S starts at 06:37, iPhone 7 at 12:42, iPhone 8 and 19:03, iPhone XR at 25:16 and iPhone 11 at 30:54. Lets find out of there are any speed improvements.

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the new iOS 14.5 final over iOS 14.4.2 some devices do boot up slightly quicker although not all of them. There are also no major speed improvements in the range of apps.

The iOS 14.5 software update is a major update and it brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, Apple also released iPadOS 14.5 for the iPad at the same time. You can install the update on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

