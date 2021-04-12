iOS 14.5 beta 7 follow up (Video)

We have already seen a couple of videos of the new iOS 14.5 beta 7 software and now we have another video of this new beta.

As this is the seventh beta of iOS 14.5, we should be very close to the final version of the software which is expected to land very soon.

This update comes with a range of new features and updates, including updated privacy for apps, you will now be told when an app is tracking you and you can turn this tracking off.

There is also support for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers, a range of new Emoji, plus support for dual SIM with 5G.

Another new feature is the ability to you unlock your iPhone using an Apple watch when you are wearing a face mask. There is also support for AirPlay 2 with Apple Fitness+ on the Apple Watch.

The iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 software updates will be released some time this month, there is the possibility that it may land this week.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

