iOS 14.5 beta 2 vs iOS 14.4 speed test (Video)

The new iOS 14.5 beta 2 software was released earlier this week and now we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in the software over iOS 14.4.

The video below from iAppleBytes gives us a look at the iOS 14.5 beta 2 vs iOS 14.4 on a number of devices, if you want a specific device, the iPhone SE is up first. The iPhone 6S starts at 06:47, iPhone 7 13:17, iPhone 8 19:39, iPhone XR at 26:00 and the iPhone 11 at 31:54.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE running iOS 14.4 boots up first, there do not appears to be any speed improvements in the apps.

The iPhone 6S running the new 14.5 beta 2 software booted up first, although there was a split second between the two devices, there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the apps.

On the iPhone 7, the device running iOS 14.4 was the first of the two handsets to boot up, again there are no major speed improvements in the various apps.

The iPhone 8 running the older iOS 14.4 was also the first handset to boot up, there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the apps.

In the test with the iPhone XR, the handset running the current iOS 14.4 release was the first to boot up, there were no improvements in the apps.

In the final test with the iPhone 11, the device running the iOS 14.4 software booted up quicker than the handset running the iOS 14.5 beta 2 software, there were no improvements in the apps.

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the new beta of iOS 14.5 over iOS 14.4, this may change by the time the final software is released. We are expecting Apple to release this new iOS update some time in March.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

