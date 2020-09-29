iOS 14.0.1 battery life test (Video)

Apple iOS 14.0.1 software update landed last week, the update mainly included some big fixes and now we get to find out if there are any changes to battery life in this new update.

In the video below the iOS 14.0.1 battery life is tested on the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and the 2020 iPhone SE.

As we can see from the video, the iPhone XR managed to last the longest, this is something we saw in the previous battery life test, in this test it lasted around 30 minutes more than the iPhone 11.

There is not much difference between the battery in iOS 14 and iOS 14.0.1 in the majority of the devices, some of them saw some minor gains in this new update.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

