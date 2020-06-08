iOS 13.5.1 may be causing green screen issues on iPhone 11 (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 13.5.1 software update and since them some owners of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max have reported issues with their handsets display.

Some users are reporting a green tint to the display after the iPhone is unlocked, this does not happen all the time, it appears to happen occasionally.

Aaron from Zollotech has put together a video which explains the issue that iPhone 11 owners have been experiencing.

Hopefully as this issue only appears to have been introduced with a recent software update, Apple will be able to get rid of it with another update. According to MacRumors, some owners of the iPhone X have had the issue with iOS 13.4.1, iOS 13.5 and iOS 13.5.1.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

