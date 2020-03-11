iOS 13.4 beta 5 vs iOS 13.3.1 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released their fifth beta of iOS 13.4 and now we have a speed test video of iOS 13.4 beta 5 vs iOS 13.3.1.

In the video below we get to see the iOS 13.4 beta 5 run side by side with the current iOS release on a number of devices.

If you want to see a specific devices the iPhone SE starts at 00:16, iPhone 6S, 07:16, iPhone 7 14:06, iPhone 8 20:21 and the iPhone XR 26.35.

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in this new beta of APple’s iOS 13.4 in the apps or the boot up times.

As this new beta is close to the final version of iOS 13.4 we are not expecting an major changes to this by the time the final version lands, we could possibly see this happen next week, unless Apple decides they need another beta release.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

