Invincible animated TV series will premiere on Amazon Prime March 26th 2021

A new trailer has been released by Amazon Primed this week, offering a glimpse at what you can expect from the new upcoming Invincible animated TV series. Based on the groundbreaking comic book from Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead.

“The story revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). In this extended first clip, Mark chats with his father about his developing powers.”

“From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.”

The first three episodes of the Invincible TV series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 26th 2021. With new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an action-packed season finale April 30th 2021.

“Season one of Invincible, the new, hour-long, adult animation series from The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, will premiere Friday, March 26, 2021 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The announcement was made today by Kirkman as part of a livestream conversation, hosted by Invincible superfan and comic aficionado Hector Navarro, commemorating the anniversary of Invincible comic #1. During the livestream, fans were treated to an extended clip from the series, featuring Steven Yuen as Mark Grayson (aka Invincible) and J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson (aka Omni-Man).”

Source : Amazon Prime : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals