Wappsto:bit Internet of Things development board

If you are interested in building Internet of Things applications and projects, or a teaching IoT fundamentals to students, you may be interested in a new IoT development board soon to be launched via the Crowd Supply website. The Wappsto:bit board is a connectivity companion to the BBC micro:bit mini PC, upgrading your micro:bit with wireless connectivity to the Internet and other devices. One setup the Wappsto:bit can be easily monitored and control from a dashboard on your mobile phone, making experimenting with Internet of Things and learning about data science even more fun.

Features of the Wappsto:bit GO Internet of Things development board include a USB-C interface for power and micro:bit programming, Complete features of BBC micro:bit v2, including microphone and speaker, ESP32 WROOM32 D, 16 MB flash, Bluetooth, BLE, and Wi-Fi, ESP32 programmed via standard ESP programmer connector, Standard micro:bit edge connector for expansion boards, Easy access to all micro:bit GPIO, power, and ground and input button and RGB LED for ESP32.

“Wappsto:bit GO is the latest addition to the Wappsto:bit line of hardware. It integrates the functionality of a micro:bit with the connectivity of an ESP32, all on a single board. It features the same edge connector as a BBC micro:bit, so it is compatible with all micro:bit breakout boards.”

“As with the original BBC micro:bit, Wappsto:bit GO can be programmed with Makecode. To easily communicate via I²C with the onboard ESP32, simply install the Wappsto Extension and the rest is standard Makecode. The Wappsto:bit GO is fully integrated with the Wappsto Dashboard, where you can use the pre-programmed binary, and you automatically get data in Wappsto, as described in Wappsto:bit Academy. All you need to do is to create a free account on Wappsto.com. Of course, you can also design your own project and features from scratch.”

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more