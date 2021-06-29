Wappsto:bit Internet of Things development board

If you are interested in building Internet of Things applications and projects, or a teaching IoT fundamentals to students, you may be interested in a new IoT development board soon to be launched via the Crowd Supply website. The Wappsto:bit board is a connectivity companion to the BBC micro:bit mini PC, upgrading your micro:bit with wireless connectivity to the Internet and other devices. One setup the Wappsto:bit can be easily monitored and control from a dashboard on your mobile phone, making experimenting with Internet of Things and learning about data science even more fun.

Features of the Wappsto:bit GO Internet of Things development board include a USB-C interface for power and micro:bit programming, Complete features of BBC micro:bit v2, including microphone and speaker, ESP32 WROOM32 D, 16 MB flash, Bluetooth, BLE, and Wi-Fi, ESP32 programmed via standard ESP programmer connector, Standard micro:bit edge connector for expansion boards, Easy access to all micro:bit GPIO, power, and ground and input button and RGB LED for ESP32.

“Wappsto:bit GO is the latest addition to the Wappsto:bit line of hardware. It integrates the functionality of a micro:bit with the connectivity of an ESP32, all on a single board. It features the same edge connector as a BBC micro:bit, so it is compatible with all micro:bit breakout boards.”

“As with the original BBC micro:bit, Wappsto:bit GO can be programmed with Makecode. To easily communicate via I²C with the onboard ESP32, simply install the Wappsto Extension and the rest is standard Makecode. The Wappsto:bit GO is fully integrated with the Wappsto Dashboard, where you can use the pre-programmed binary, and you automatically get data in Wappsto, as described in Wappsto:bit Academy. All you need to do is to create a free account on Wappsto.com. Of course, you can also design your own project and features from scratch.”

Source : Crowd Supply

