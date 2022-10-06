Intel XeSS 3DMark benchmark test now available

3DMark has this week announced the availability of its new Intel XeSS benchmark testing feature, available as a free update to 3DMark Advanced Edition for users who purchased 3DMark after January 8, 2019. To run the Intel XeSS feature test, you must have a system equipped with a GPU that supports Intel XeSS and Microsoft DirectX ray tracing Tier 1.1. XeSS compatible GPUs include Intel Arc GPUs, as well as AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs with Shader Model 6.4 support. Together with an operating system in the form of Windows 11 or Windows 10 64-bit, version 20H2 or newer.

If you have not already purchased a copy of the Advanced Edition copies are available to purchase on Steam or direct from the UL Benchmarks website.

“The test renders a scene based on the 3DMark Port Royal benchmark two times to show the effect XeSS has on performance and image quality. The first run measures baseline performance by rendering the scene with temporal anti-aliasing (TAA) at the output resolution. The second run renders the scene at a lower resolution and then uses the selected XeSS mode to upscale the frames to the output resolution. The result screen shows you the average frame rate from each run and the difference in performance expressed as a percentage.”

Intel XeSS

“XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) is a new Intel graphics technology that uses AI-enhanced upscaling to improve performance while maintaining high image fidelity. XeSS renders each frame at a lower resolution to boost performance and then uses AI upscaling to generate frames at the target output resolution.”

Source : 3DMark



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals