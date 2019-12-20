Intel NUC PoE Ethernet cable lid $150

Intel NUC owners interested in powering the mini PC via an Ethernet connection may be interested in a new lid now available from PoE Texas the form of the GBT-NUC which is now available to purchase online from retailers such as SimplyNUC, PoE Texas and others priced at $150.

“Power and deliver data to your Intel NUC over one ethernet cable to maximize where you can install your enterprise grade server. Now you can install your NUC where you need it, regardless of whether or not it will be close to an outlet. With the GBT-NUC lid, you can use IEEE 802.3bt or uPoE to deliver power and data to your NUC for AV conferencing or any other application you need. Lids for both i7 and i8 form factors makes this the most compatible PoE solution for NUC ever allowing you to choose which NUC model you need. Simple, Reliable, and Supported By Experts. We design our Power over Ethernet products for simple installation and long life, but sometimes things go wrong. When that happens, expert help is only a phone call away.”

Features of the PoE Texas GBT-NUC Intel NUC Over One Ethernet Cable lid include :

– Maximize where you can install your enterprise grade server

– Deliver power and data to your Intel NUC over one Ethernet cable (Intel NUC not included)

– Included Lid and patch cables fit Gen 7, 8 or 10 NUC form factors

– Cisco uPOE and IEEE 802.3bt dual signature PoE compatible

Source: Liliputing : NotebookCheck

