Intel NUC 8 Pro mini PC range now available to preorder

Intel has unveiled a new mini PC in the form of the Intel NUC 8 Pro AKA Provo Canyon, a new range of vPro-enabled mini PCs equipped with Intel i5 and i7 processors. The new Intel NUC 8 Pro mini PC systems are now available to preorder as boards, barebone kits, or complete Windows 10 PCs. Fanless cooling options are also available offering a rugged finalist solution.

“Provo features, for the first time on a Business SKU, a high-speed Thunderbolt™ 3 port to complement the two full-sized HDMI 2.0a ports for powering up to three brilliant 4K displays at 60 Hz. Suddenly your clients’ digital kiosks and intelligent vending machines have images that really pop and draw people in. This unit also features display emulation which enables various options including headless operation, a second virtual display, and persistent displays.”

Specifications of the Intel NUC 8 Pro mini PC :

– Intel vPro platform

– Dual HDMI 2.0a

– Thunderbolt 3

– Internal eDP ([email protected])

– Triple display support

– Four USB 3.1 ports

– Intel Gigabit LAN

– Headless and virtual display emulation

– Qualified for 24×7 operation

– 3-year limited warranty

“Each of our fully-configured units represents a great starting point for augmenting your home or business. Choose from three ranks of the advanced 8th Gen Intel Core lineup of processors. Your Provo Canyon unit sports a powerful M.2 SSD for lightning-fast response times, with the option for a taller chassis (the ‘-H’ units) which support an additional 2.5-inch hard drive, for those opting for extra storage. The taller units also provide an I/O expansion bay that enables additional features such as a serial port, or extra ethernet, HDMI, or USB ports.”

Source: Intel : Fanless Tech

