TOPTON Core i9-10880H 4K mini PC from $342

If you are in the market for a powerful mini PC you may be interested to know that Chinese PC manufacturer TOPTON has equipped a small computer measuring just 5.9″ x 5.7″ x 2.6″ inches in size with a powerful Intel 8-core, 16-thread Core i9-10880H Comet Lake processor. The CPU is supported by two SODIMM slots enabling owners to install up to 64GB of dual channel DDR4-2666 memory, together with an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless module and two M.2 2280 slots with support for NVMe storage, a SATA 3.0 connector for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD. Brad Linder from Liliputing explains a little more about what you can expect from the mini PC.

“If you were hoping for a fanless computer, this ain’t it. TOPTON does say that the computer’s copper fan offers “silent” heat dissipation, but I wouldn’t bank on that.”

“Note that the base price for the computer does not include a wireless card, but you can add an Intel AX200 WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1 card for an extra $20… but you have to jump through some weird hoops.”

For more details on the TOPTON Core i9-10880H 4K mini PC jump over to the websites by following the links below.

Source : Liliputing : AndroidPC.es

