Intel Marvel Avengers Collectors Edition KA series processors introduced

This week Intel has introduced its new range of Marvel Avengers Collectors Edition KA series processors, which will provide at least four possibly five different versions in total. The versions confirmed by Intel include :

Intel Core i9-10900KA

Intel Core i9-10850KA

Intel Core i7-10700KA

Intel Core i5-10600KA

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. The box artwork was designed by Tristan Eaton.

Avengers Assemble. Introducing the Intel Core Desktop Processor featuring Marvel’s Avengers Collector’s Edition Packaging, created by painter/muralist @TristanEaton. @playavengers #Reassemble © 2020 MARVEL pic.twitter.com/FKKAeZzqy3 — Intel Gaming (@IntelGaming) August 14, 2020

