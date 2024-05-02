Satellite Pro C Intel Core Mobile laptops unveiled by Dynabook

When mobile flexibility and efficiency are paramount, having access to a professional grade laptop is more than just a luxury—it’s a necessity. As remote work and collaborative projects become increasingly common, professionals require devices that can keep pace with their demanding workloads while providing the reliability and security needed to maintain productivity. This is where Dynabook’s newly updated Satellite Pro C Series laptops shine, offering a comprehensive solution tailored to the needs of today’s business professionals.

Intel Core Mobile

The Dynabook Satellite Pro C Series laptops feature a significant upgrade: the integration of the latest Intel Core Mobile processors (Series 1). With options ranging from Core i3 to the powerful Core i7, these laptops are equipped to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. Whether it’s running multiple applications simultaneously, analyzing large datasets, or engaging in resource-intensive creative work, the enhanced performance and responsiveness of these processors ensure a seamless user experience.

But performance alone isn’t enough in the fast-paced world of business. Professionals need laptops that can withstand the rigors of daily use, and this is where the Satellite Pro C Series truly excels. One notable feature is the introduction of spill-resistant keyboards, providing an extra layer of protection against the common hazard of accidental liquid spills. This attention to durability extends to the laptop’s chassis, which is coated with IONPURE IPL antimicrobial technology, helping to maintain a hygienic work environment and prevent the spread of harmful microbes.

Satellite Pro C Laptops

In an era where remote collaboration and virtual meetings are the norm, reliable connectivity is essential. Recognizing this, Dynabook has integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E technology into the Satellite Pro C Series laptops. This innovative wireless standard offers faster speeds, lower latency, and improved network capacity, ensuring that professionals can stay connected and productive even in challenging wireless environments. Whether it’s participating in high-quality video conferences, transferring large files, or accessing cloud-based resources, the Satellite Pro C Series laptops provide a seamless and efficient wireless experience.

Furthermore, Dynabook understands that peace of mind is crucial for professionals who rely on their laptops for critical tasks. That’s why the Satellite Pro C Series comes with Dynabook’s +Care Service Warranty, which includes on-site support for one year. This comprehensive coverage ensures that any issues or concerns can be quickly addressed, minimizing downtime and allowing professionals to focus on their work with confidence.

Pricing &Configurations

Despite their impressive features and capabilities, the refreshed Dynabook Satellite Pro C Series laptops remain competitively priced, with a starting price point of approximately $730. This accessibility allows businesses of all sizes to invest in professional grade laptops without breaking the bank. Moreover, the laptops are available through Dynabook’s network of authorized resellers, making it easy for organizations to procure the devices they need.

Recognizing that every professional has unique requirements, Dynabook offers the Satellite Pro C Series in various configurations. Whether it’s choosing between the compact 14-inch C40 model or the larger 15.6-inch C50, selecting the appropriate processor power, or opting for additional features like Intel Wi-Fi 6E, businesses can tailor their laptop purchases to suit their specific needs and budgets.



