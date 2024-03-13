Intel ARC A730M dedicated GPU mini PC gaming performance tested

The Intel ARC mini gaming PC, specifically the MinisForums HN 2673 model, is evaluated for its gaming performance capabilities. It features the Intel Arc A730M dedicated GPU, which allows it to run newer AAA games at 1080p and older games at 1440p over 60 FPS. The PC is equipped with an efficient cooling system with separate coolers for the GPU and CPU, supported by four fans. It also offers expandable storage options with brackets for two 2.5-inch hard drives or SSDs.

The Intel ARC mini gaming PC, specifically the MinisForums HN 2673 model, is evaluated for its gaming performance capabilities. It features the Intel Arc A730M dedicated GPU, which allows it to run newer AAA games at 1080p and older games at 1440p over 60 FPS. The PC is equipped with an efficient cooling system with separate coolers for the GPU and CPU, supported by four fans. It also offers expandable storage options with brackets for two 2.5-inch hard drives or SSDs.

Intel ARC mini gaming PC

Powered by an Intel Arc A730M GPU This mini PC is a compact powerhouse that’s been engineered to run the most demanding games at 1080p resolution. You can expect smooth gameplay with frame rates soaring above 60 FPS, even when you push the resolution to 1440p for games that are a bit easier on the system. For a device of its size, the performance it offers is impressive, making it a solid choice for gamers who need to maximize space without sacrificing quality.

Now, let’s talk about keeping things cool. When you’re in the heat of battle, the last thing you want is for your PC to overheat. The Intel ARC mini gaming PC has got you covered with a dedicated cooling system. It’s got separate coolers for both the GPU and CPU, plus four fans to keep the air moving. This setup is key to keeping the system stable, even when you’re hours deep into your favorite game.

Storage is another highlight. The PC comes with brackets that let you add more 2.5-inch drives if you need them. And the GPU’s MXM form factor, which you usually see in high-end laptops, hints at the possibility of upgrading your system down the line. That’s a big plus if you’re looking to keep your rig up to date.

Compact Intel Games PC

Under the hood, there’s an Intel i7 12650H CPU with 10 cores and 16 threads. This means you can game and stream at the same time without any hiccups. The PC supports up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM and comes with a 1 TB M.2 drive, so your games will load quickly, and you’ll have plenty of space for all your files. Intel has been working hard on their driver updates, and it shows. These updates have given the Arc GPU a significant boost, ensuring that the company stays competitive in the fast-paced world of gaming tech.

Energy Efficient

When it comes to benchmarks, the Intel ARC mini gaming PC stands its ground in 1080p gaming when compared to other options out there. Real-world gaming tests back this up, showing that it can keep up high frame rates at 1080p with the settings cranked up in a variety of games. Energy efficiency is another area where this mini PC shines. It manages to balance excellent performance with sensible power use, no matter how you’re using it.

So, if you’re looking for a compact gaming PC that doesn’t skimp on performance, the Intel ARC mini gaming PC should be on your radar. It’s built to be efficient and powerful, with room to grow thanks to expandable storage and the potential for GPU upgrades. The combination of the Intel i7 CPU and plenty of RAM means it’s ready to tackle the demands of modern gaming. Plus, with Intel’s ongoing support and driver updates, the Arc GPU is only set to get better. This makes the Intel ARC mini gaming PC a wise pick for your current and future gaming needs. For more information jump over to the MinisForum website for full specifications.



