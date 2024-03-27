Intel AI PC Developer Program announced

Intel Corporation has taken a major leap forward in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) on personal computers with the launch of two key initiatives. The AI PC Developer Program and the integration of independent hardware vendors (IHVs) are set to elevate AI capabilities in over 100 million Intel-based AI PCs by 2025. These strategic moves are expected to redefine how we work, learn, connect, and create by harnessing AI’s potential.

“We have made great strides with our AI PC Acceleration Program by working with the ecosystem. Today, with the addition of the AI PC Developer Program, we are expanding our reach to go beyond large ISVs and engage with small- and medium-sized players and aspiring developers. Our goal is to drive a frictionless experience by offering a broad set of tools including the new AI-ready Developer Kit,” said Carla Rodriguez, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Software Ecosystem Enabling.

The AI PC Developer Program stands at the core of these initiatives, targeting software developers and independent software vendors (ISVs). It offers a comprehensive set of tools, workflows, AI frameworks, and developer kits aimed at streamlining the adoption of AI technologies. The program emphasizes the optimization of software to run effectively on Intel’s hardware, with a special focus on the Intel Core Ultra processor.

New Intel AI PC Developer Program 2024

Intel has also overhauled its developer resources, establishing a one-stop hub for AI PC and client-focused toolkits, documentation, and training. These resources are vital for developers who want to leverage the Intel Core Ultra processor technologies for AI and machine learning (ML) applications.

The expansion to include IHVs in the AI PC Acceleration Program is a notable development. IHVs now have the opportunity to utilize Intel’s Open Labs, receive co-engineering support, and access reference hardware. This move enables IHVs to test and fine-tune their hardware specifically for Intel AI PCs, leading to improved integration and performance.

Moreover, Intel’s Global Partner Network is inviting developers and IHVs to become part of the AI PC Acceleration Program. This network promotes worldwide collaboration, aiming to boost AI performance across the PC industry. Partners can benefit from Intel’s ecosystem, ensuring better compatibility with the latest Intel processors, enhancing performance, and discovering new market opportunities.

For developers, the advantages are significant. Intel’s initiatives provide opportunities to:

Enhance software compatibility

Boost performance

Broaden market reach through collaboration

Intel is also planning to introduce over 300 AI-accelerated features by 2024 with Intel Core Ultra processors, in collaboration with 12 global original equipment manufacturers.

Intel’s recent efforts with the AI PC Acceleration Program—specifically the AI PC Developer Program and the inclusion of IHVs—are poised to significantly improve AI performance on PCs. By equipping developers and hardware vendors with essential tools, resources, and opportunities for collaboration, Intel is setting the stage for a future where AI is an integral part of the PC experience, leading to greater performance, productivity, innovation, and creativity.



