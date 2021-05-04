Instant Pot launches the R2-D2 Star Wars Multi Pressure Cooker

Its May the 4th which is Star Wars day and Instant Pot has launched a star wars themed pressure cooker, the R2-D2 Star Wars Multi Pressure Cooker.

The R2-D2 Star Wars Multi Pressure Cooker comes with a 5.7 litre capacity and it is designed to look like R2-D2.

Costing under £100 and with a spacious 5.7L capacity that allows you to cook up to 5 dishes at once, the R2-D2 Instant Pot can turn any scruffy nerf herder into a kitchen Jedi Master able to provide delicious meals for friends and family this summer.

Send your kitchen clutter into the trash compactor because this device can do everything, working as a pressure cooker, sauté pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer, and yoghurt maker! There’s no guarantee that it can repair your X-wing, but with 13 one-touch innovative programmes allowing you to ‘set it and forget it’, you’ll actually have the time to do that yourself.

You can find out more details about the Instant Pot launches the R2-D2 Pressure Cooker over at Instant Pot at the link below, it is available for £99.99.

Source Instant Pot

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals