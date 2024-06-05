How to install Codestral 22b Mistral’s AI coding assistant

If you are interested in getting started with the new Codestral 22b open-source AI coding assistant you’ll be pleased to know that All About AI has created an easy to follow tutorial to get you up and running as quickly as possible. Codestral was recently released by the development team at Mistral to improve your coding experience. By offering advanced features such as autocomplete, code suggestions, and test functions. As a powerful alternative to GitHub Copilot, Codestral 22b seamlessly integrates with Visual Studio Code (VS Code) to streamline your development process and boost productivity.

Codestral-22B-v0.1 is a cutting-edge model designed for advanced programming assistance and development tasks. Trained on a comprehensive dataset encompassing over 80 programming languages, it includes prominent languages like Python, Java, C, C++, JavaScript, and Bash. This extensive linguistic training ensures that Codestrall-22B is well-equipped to handle a wide array of programming scenarios and challenges, making it a versatile tool for developers.

Instruct Mode

The model can be engaged in two primary modes: “Instruct” and “Fill in the Middle” (FIM). In the instruct mode, Codestrall-22B can answer questions related to code snippets, generate documentation, provide explanations, and refactor code. This mode is particularly useful for tasks that require detailed understanding and manipulation of code, such as writing comprehensive documentation or optimizing existing codebases. For instance, a developer might use Codestrall-22B to generate comments and documentation for a complex Python function, ensuring that the code is not only functional but also well-documented and maintainable.

Fill in the Middle Mode

In the FIM mode, Codestrall-22B predicts the middle tokens between a given prefix and suffix. This capability is especially valuable for software development add-ons, such as those used in integrated development environments (IDEs) like Visual Studio Code. By predicting intermediate code segments, the model assists developers in completing code more efficiently, enhancing productivity and reducing the time spent on routine coding tasks. For example, when working on a JavaScript file, a developer can use FIM to automatically fill in the missing parts of a function, streamlining the coding process and reducing the likelihood of errors.

Installing Codestral 22b using Ollama

To get started with Codestral 22b, you’ll need the following prerequisites:

Visual Studio Code (VS Code)

Continue extension for VS Code

AMA tool

Operating system: Windows, Linux, or MacOS

Step-by-Step Codestral 22b Installation Guide

Step 1: Install the Continue Extension in VS Code

Begin by launching VS Code and navigating to the Extensions icon in the Activity Bar. Search for “Continue” in the extensions marketplace and click on the “Install” button to add the extension to your VS Code environment.

Step 2: Download and Install AMA

The process of installing AMA varies depending on your operating system:

For Windows users, visit the official website and download the AMA installer. Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Linux users can utilize the terminal to download and install AMA using the appropriate package manager for their distribution.

MacOS users should download the AMA installer from the official website and follow the provided instructions to install the tool.

Step 3: Pull the Codestral 22b Model Using AMA

Open the terminal and execute the command `ama pull codestral-22b`. This command will download the Codestral 22b model, which is essential for the AI coding assistant to function properly.

Codestral 22b AI Coding Assistant

To ensure seamless integration between Codestral 22b and the Continue extension in VS Code, you need to add the necessary configurations to the `settings.json` file. Open the settings in VS Code and modify the JSON file accordingly, following the documentation provided by Codestral 22b.

If your system has limited memory resources, you may consider using alternative models like Deep C coder or Llama 3. Update the JSON configuration file to specify the desired model based on your system’s capabilities.

With Codestral 22b successfully installed and configured, you can now harness its potential to revolutionize your coding workflow. Open a new or existing project in VS Code and start interacting with the AI coding assistant using the chat function. Codestral 22b provides real-time code suggestions as you type, enabling you to write code more efficiently and accurately.

The autocomplete feature of Codestral 22b is a game-changer, allowing you to quickly complete code snippets and reduce typing errors. Additionally, you can run test functions directly within VS Code to validate your code and ensure its correctness.

Advanced Features of Codestral 22b

Codestral 22b offers advanced capabilities that further enhance your coding experience. By downloading an embeddings model, you can provide context from your codebase to the AI assistant. Update the JSON configuration file to include the codebase context, enabling Codestral 22b to understand your project’s structure and provide more accurate suggestions.

To witness the true potential of Codestral 22b, test it with a sample Go program. Write a Go program in VS Code and observe how the AI assistant assists you with coding, debugging, and testing. Experience the power of AI-driven coding firsthand and marvel at the efficiency and accuracy it brings to your development process.

By following this comprehensive guide, you can easily install and set up the Codestral 22b AI coding assistant using the Ollama platform. Embrace the future of coding with Codestral 22b and unlock a new level of productivity and innovation in your development journey.

