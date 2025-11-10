BLACK FRIDAY POWER DEAL: INIU P50 10000mAh Power Bank & Cougar P63 Power Bank 100W 25000mAh —The Only Portable Chargers You Need!

As the year winds down and the holidays draw near, Black Friday isn’t just about finding discounts — it’s about preparing for the moments that matter most. Whether you’re traveling to see family, capturing festive memories, or staying connected across time zones, one simple truth remains: your devices are only as reliable as their charge.

That’s where INIU, one of the world’s fastest-growing power solution innovators, steps in. This Black Friday, INIU offers amazing deals on two precision-engineered portable chargers — the Pocket Rocket P50 10000 mAh Power Bank and the Cougar P63 100 W 25000 mAh Power Bank — designed to keep every connection alive. They combine world-class technology with sleek, travel-friendly design, proving that dependable power can be both elegant and essential.

Meet INIU: The New Standard in Power

Founded on the belief that power should be simple, smart, and dependable, INIU focuses on real-world reliability, ensuring every product performs safely and efficiently under pressure. Rather than chasing flashy gimmicks, INIU prioritizes genuine value, delivering products that are both reliable and effective.

From pioneering ultra-dense battery cell technology to crafting sophisticated safety systems, INIU has transformed portable charging from a necessity into a mark of thoughtful design. Its loyal global community — spanning travelers, digital creators, and tech enthusiasts — trusts INIU for one reason: consistency. When your phone or laptop needs to last through the longest day, INIU delivers.

Pocket Rocket P50 10000 mAh Power Bank — Tiny Size, Massive Impact

If the Pocket Rocket P50 is your everyday travel hero, it’s because it delivers unmatched performance in a size roughly equivalent to two macarons. This is the smallest 10,000mAh 45W power bank on the market, built for commuters, students, and anyone who needs fast, reliable power in a genuinely pocketable form.

Key Features and Innovation

Pioneering Compactness: At just 3.3 × 2.0 × 1.0 in and 5.6 oz , it’s the smallest 10,000mAh 45W power bank available, designed to go anywhere without weighing you down.

At just , it’s the smallest 10,000mAh 45W power bank available, designed to go anywhere without weighing you down. Blazing 45W Speed: Powers your phone from low battery to 73% in just 25 minutes, with a full recharge time of only two hours.

Powers your phone from low battery to 73% in just 25 minutes, with a full recharge time of only two hours. Multi-Device Charging: Charge three devices simultaneously, including your phone, earbuds, and tablet.

Charge three devices simultaneously, including your phone, earbuds, and tablet. Upgraded TinyCell Pro: Features a new generation of ultra-dense battery cells and an industry-first multi-tab architecture that significantly reduces size while enhancing energy conversion and runtime.

Features a new generation of ultra-dense battery cells and an industry-first multi-tab architecture that significantly reduces size while enhancing energy conversion and runtime. Smart Design: Includes a handy Built-in Cable with E-Marker Chip and supports Samsung Super Fast Charge 2.0, eliminating the need to carry extra cords.

Shop the INIU Pocket Rocket P50

Official Store – Black Friday Price: $28.05 (US) | €33.99 (EU) | £28.05 (UK)

Amazon – Black Friday Price: $27.99 (US) | €37.99 (EU) | £29.68 (UK)

Official Store Offer Dates: Nov 17 – Dec 7 | Amazon Offers: Nov 20 – Dec 1

[Shop on iniushop.com] | [View on Amazon]

The INIU Cougar P63: Built for Power Users

If the Pocket Rocket P50 is your go-to companion for everyday power on the move — sleek, lightweight, and perfect for keeping your essentials charged — the INIU Cougar P63 is its professional counterpart, built for those who demand more. Engineered for creators, professionals, and adventurers who push their gear to the edge, the P63 delivers pro-level performance and unmatched power capacity, making it the ultimate choice when only the best will do.

This model is officially the smallest 25,000 mAh 100 W power bank on the market, yet it can charge your laptop, camera, and phone simultaneously without breaking a sweat.

Compact Powerhouse

30 % smaller than typical 25,000 mAh models, easily fits into carry-on luggage.

than typical 25,000 mAh models, easily fits into carry-on luggage. Massive 25,000 mAh capacity keeps essential devices powered for up to a full week on the go .

keeps essential devices powered for up to . Crafted with precision-engineered battery cells for efficiency and longevity.

Ultra-Fast Charging Capability

100 W Power Delivery Output — enough to charge a MacBook to 55 % in just 30 minutes .

— enough to . Fully charges a smartphone in under an hour .

. Supports simultaneous charging for up to three devices (laptop, tablet, phone).

Engineered for Performance and Safety

Optimized internal cooling architecture for stable, high-output use.

Advanced cell chemistry ensures durability through years of heavy-duty cycles.

Ideal for remote work setups, outdoor adventures, and mobile content creation.

The Cougar P63 isn’t just a bigger battery — it’s a productivity enabler. When you’re editing 4K video, piloting a drone, or managing a laptop-plus-camera setup miles from the nearest socket, the P63 ensures every workflow stays powered, anywhere.

Shop the INIU Cougar P63

Official Store – Black Friday Price: $56.99 (US) | €56.99 (EU) | £56.99 (UK)

Amazon – Black Friday Price: $56.94 (US) | €63.64 (EU) | £59.49 (UK)

Official Offer Dates: Nov 17 – Dec 7 | Amazon Offers: Nov 20 – Dec 1

[Shop on iniushop.com] | [View on Amazon]

P50 vs P63: Which INIU Power Bank Is Right for You?

Model Capacity Max Output Size Ideal For Pocket Rocket P50 10 000 mAh 45 W 3.3 × 2.0 × 1.0 in Everyday carry, commuters, students who need quick top-ups Cougar P63 25 000 mAh 100 W 30 % smaller than typical models Creators, travelers, and remote professionals needing multi-device power

Powering the Season of Connection

Black Friday is about more than deals — it’s the gateway to a season of gratitude, togetherness, and shared experiences. From family gatherings to holiday travel and remote work marathons, our lives revolve around staying powered and connected.

INIU’s P50 and P63 are designed precisely for those moments. They don’t just keep devices alive — they quietly keep relationships, memories, and creativity alive, too. They are the silent partners that make every message, photo, and call possible.

This holiday season, INIU invites you to think beyond discounts and consider dependability — the kind that ensures your phone captures that once-a-year moment, or your laptop lasts through an all-night creative session. Reliable power isn’t just convenience; it’s a connection made possible.

Why INIU Leads the Charge

Engineering Excellence – Proprietary TinyCell Pro and SmartCharge Pro technologies deliver unmatched efficiency. Compact Design Leadership – The smallest 45 W and 100 W power banks in their class. User-Centric Design – Every feature — from the P50’s built-in E-Marker cable to the P63’s smart thermal layout — solves a real problem. Safety and Reliability – Multi-layer protection ensures peace of mind for every charge. Global Trust – Loved by millions of users in 120+ countries for dependable portable power.

When you choose INIU, you’re not just buying a power bank — you’re investing in years of engineering refinement designed to make modern life smoother, safer, and smarter.

Final Thoughts

As the world grows more mobile and digital, the ability to stay powered is no longer a luxury — it’s essential. This Black Friday 2025, INIU delivers performance that speaks for itself: the Pocket Rocket P50 for lightweight everyday power, and the Cougar P63 for high capacity.

As you prepare for the season of giving, consider the unseen technology that keeps everything running smoothly. Because every call, every photo, every moment shared begins with one thing — staying charged.

Official Black Friday Offer Schedule

Official Store Deals: November 17 – December 7

November 17 – December 7 Amazon Deals: November 20 – December 1

Don’t miss your chance to power the holidays with INIU — innovation you can hold in your hand, and reliability you can feel every day.

[Shop INIU Pocket Rocket P50 on iniushop.com] | [View on Amazon]

[Shop INIU Cougar P63 on iniushop.com] | [View on Amazon]



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals