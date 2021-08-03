Initecs has created a new mini bolt action pen available in a wide variety of different materials including Titanium Grade 5, Copper, Brass and Aerospace Grade Aluminum. The minimalist has this month launched via Kickstarter and offers a rugged compact writing tool designed to provide an every day carry (EDC) pen that is always ready for action.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative bolt action pen from roughly $56 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Initecs campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Initecs mini bolt action pen project review the promotional video below.

“Our goal is to produce a strong, compact, and versatile mini bolt action pen with an incredible design and portability. As human beings, we need small tools that we can easily carry with us in many areas of our lives. Mini Bolt Action Pen has been designed to fulfill your needs for a pen in every manner such as filling out forms, taking notes, portability, design, etc.”

“The Mini Bolt Action Pen can be used in many areas of your life without taking up too much space and offers many ways to carry on. It’s comfortable when holding and easier to carry. Take your pen wherever you go. Put it in your jacket zipper, throw it in your bag, use it in your Duffel Bag… Titanium is tough, and lightweight material. It’s not affected by cracking, aging, or corrosion. We produced each component from Titanium Grade 5. Grade 5 Titanium is one of the toughest and most resilient alloys of Titanium, meaning it will last a lifetime of use.”

Source : Kickstarter

