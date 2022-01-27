KASE 77 and 82mm infrared camera filters and adapter fit any lens

Photographers looking to add a little creativity to their video or photographs may be interested in a new range of infrared camera filters launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the KASE-77mm and 82mm. The infrared filters are compatible with any lens and offer a wide variety of different ways to be creative with your shots. The unique camera filters consists of a 2.4mm infrared optical glass and feature aluminium 6063 frames making them suitable for any lens thanks to the included adapter ring designed to fit camera lens sizes from 49, 52, 58, 62 to 72-77mm.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $89 or £67 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 60% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Infrared camera filter adapter

“Infrared photography allows users to harness invisible light beams not available with regular cameras. In fact, standard cameras often block infrared light beams thus forcing the operator to buy a whole new camera. However, by investing in a KASE Infrared Filter, you’ll kill two birds with one stone. In essence, we’re allowing you to adapt your existing camera with our pioneering filters. As a result, you’ll have the chance to take all the photos you want with the added benefit of getting the infrared effect that you desire without replacing your camera.”

With the assumption that the KASE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the KASE infrared camera filters project watch the promotional video below.

“In addition, we specifically opted for optical glass renowned for its cohesive ability to allow infrared light to pass through seamlessly. Also, we designed our filter with visual principles in mind to ensure transparency for targeted lights.”

“The KASE Infrared filter helps turn your camera into a feature-dense powerhouse for ground-breaking style that uses extensive wavelengths and mixed imagery on the camera’s intricate sensor. And with an intake of only 720nm wavelength and above, we’re genuinely defining the industry standards and disrupting the status quo. Thanks to the 720nm wavelength light intake only, the image can be really magical and artistic. After using the KASE infrared filter to take a dreamy picture, you can get more pictures with different effects through PS post-processing, and these pictures are more magical and full of tension.”

With robust shock-encased aluminium 6063 materials, our filter will not break, even if dropped on the ground while filming outdoors, therefore providing all users with added peace of mind. All you need to do is simply screw our filter onto your existing camera; and you’re ready to go – it’s as easy as that.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the infrared camera filters, jump over to the official KASE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

