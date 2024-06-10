Infinix NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition with BMW Group Designworks Launched

Infinix, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has recently unveiled its latest innovation, the NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition. This special edition smartphone is the result of a collaboration between Infinix and BMW Group Designworks, bringing together innovative technology and high-performance design. The NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition is aimed at young tech enthusiasts who crave both speed and style in their mobile devices.

A Design Inspired by the Racetrack

The Infinix NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition stands out from the crowd with its exclusive Wings of Speed design. Utilizing advanced UV transfer printing technology, the phone features sleek, streamlined lines that not only enhance grip but also interact with light to create gentle shadows, adding depth and character to the device. The premium composite materials used in the construction give the phone a glossy finish while keeping it lightweight and durable.

One of the most striking features of the Racing Edition is the iconic tri-color racing symbols on the frame beside the camera lens. These dynamic touches of color make the phone a true collector’s item for racing enthusiasts and those who appreciate unique design elements.

Performance That Rivals a Race Car

The NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition is not just about looks; it is also engineered for high performance. The device features All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, powered by the Cheetah X1 chip. This technology offers up to 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge, ensuring that users can quickly recharge their devices and get back to their daily activities. Additionally, the phone supports 20W Wireless MagCharge and various charging modes, keeping users powered up at all times.

The series also boasts a vibrant 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED display, delivering stunning visuals and an immersive viewing experience. Whether users are streaming videos, playing games, or browsing through photos, the NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition’s display is sure to impress.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the phone’s robust 108MP super-zoom camera system with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This advanced camera setup allows users to capture incredibly detailed images and videos, even in challenging lighting conditions. The Active Halo AI lighting and Sound by JBL further enhance the user experience, making the NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition a well-rounded device for both work and play.

Pricing and Availability

The Infinix NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition will be available globally starting Thursday, June 6th, 2024. The series offers a range of models to suit different budgets and preferences, with prices starting at USD 209 for the base model and going up to USD 329 for the top-of-the-line NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G Racing Edition. It is important to note that prices and availability may vary based on the region.

All models in the NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition come with Infinix XOS 14, which is based on Android 14. Infinix has committed to providing updates up to Android 16, along with 3 years of security patches, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and security enhancements for an extended period.

Source Infinix



