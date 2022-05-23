Infinix Hot 12 Play smartphone unveiled

Infinix has launched a new Android smartphone, the Infinix Hot 12 Play. The handset is equipped with a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

The device comes with a Unisoc T160 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of includes storage. It also comes with an extended RAM feature that will allow you up to 7GB of RAM.

If you need some additional storage, the handset also comes with a microSD card slot, the handset also features a 6000 mAh battery and it comes with 10W charging.

The new Infinix Hot 12 Play smartphones come with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the back. On the rear of the device, we have a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel AI camera.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. The handset will come with Google’s Android 12 OS and it will be available in a range of colors including, Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, and Lucky Green.

The new Infinix Hot 12 Play smartphone will retail for INR 8,499 which is about $110 at the current exchange rate, it will be available from the 30th of May.

Source GSM Arena

