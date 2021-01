Infinix Hot 10 Play smartphone unveiled

Infinix have added a new smartphone to their range with the launch of the Infinix Hot 10 Play smartphone and the device comes with a 6.82 inch IPS display with a HD+ resolution.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 2GB or 4GB of RAM.

The handset comes with a choice of two storage options 32GB and 64GB and it also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

There are a range of cameras on the new Hot 10 Play and this includes an 8 megapixel Selfie camera and on the back there is a 10 megapixel camera and a depth camera. The device will be available in a choice of black or purple and it will retail for the equivalent of $105.

Source GSM Arena

