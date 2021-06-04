Geeky Gadgets

Infinite movie starring Mark Wahlberg premiers June 10th

Infinite movie starring Mark WahlbergA new teaser trailer has been released this week for the upcoming science-fiction action film starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Wahlberg plays Evan McCauley, a man discovering that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives. Infinite was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on August 7th, 2020, on May 6, 2021, Paramount cancelled Infinite’s theatrical release, and will instead release it digitally via Paramount+ on June 10th, 2021.

Watch this video on YouTube.

The Infinite film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien. Paramount+ formerly CBS All Access offers original content, including newly aired CBS broadcast properties, and content from the ViacomCBS library.

Source : Paramount Pictures

