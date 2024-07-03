MSI Industrial Lite Box MS-C918 mini PC

MSI IPC has launched its latest industrial lite box product, the MS-C918 mini PC, designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. This compact and cost-effective solution is tailored for non-critical environments, offering a balance of performance and affordability. The MS-C918 is ideal for businesses that require robust computing solutions without the need for extended industrial-grade lifespans.

Lite Box MS-C918

Key Takeaways : Compact Size: 80 mm x 80 mm x 36 mm

Dual independent displays via 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, up to 4K Resolution

HDMI CEC on/off Function

Storage: eMMC 128G and SD slot for up to 2 TB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2, and 1 GbE LAN with RJ-45

Support VESA Mount

Designed for non-critical environments

Cost-effective solution for small and medium-sized businesses

The MS-C918 mini PC is powered by the Intel Alder Lake-N N100 Processor, making it an ultra-power-efficient solution. Its compact size of 80 mm x 80 mm x 36 mm allows for easy handling and concealment behind monitors, making it perfect for small office environments, digital signage, and meeting systems.

The MS-C918 supports dual independent displays via two HDMI 2.0 ports, offering up to 4K resolution. This feature allows users to expand their workspace and enhance productivity by using dual displays. Additionally, the HDMI CEC on/off function enables users to manage the device’s display connection and power the system on or off using the display’s remote control.

Storage and Connectivity

The MS-C918 comes with 128G of eMMC storage and an SD slot that supports up to 2 TB of external storage. This provides ample space for various applications and data storage needs. In terms of connectivity, the device includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 1 GbE LAN with RJ-45, ensuring reliable and fast network connections.

Designed with versatility in mind, the MS-C918 supports VESA mounting, allowing it to be easily transformed into a display in any workplace. This feature increases flexibility and makes it suitable for various compact setups. The device is intended for non-critical environments such as indoor settings with controlled conditions, like air-conditioned offices or retail spaces.

One of the standout features of the MS-C918 is its cost-effectiveness. It offers significant cost advantages over fully industrial-grade products, making advanced computing technology accessible to small and medium-sized businesses. Despite its affordability, the MS-C918 does not compromise on performance, equipped with the latest processors and connectivity options to handle a wide range of applications efficiently.

Pricing and Availability

The MSI MS-C918 is available for purchase through MSI’s official website and authorized distributors. Pricing details vary based on configuration and region, but the device is positioned as a budget-friendly option for businesses looking to upgrade their computing solutions without breaking the bank. For the latest pricing and availability, interested buyers should visit MSI’s website or contact their local MSI distributor.

The mini PC is a versatile and cost-effective solution designed to meet the needs of modern businesses. Its compact size, dual display capabilities, and robust connectivity options make it an ideal choice for small office environments, digital signage, and meeting systems. With its focus on affordability and performance, the MS-C918 is set to become a popular choice among small and medium-sized businesses.



