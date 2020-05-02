Pico indoor garden with telescopic LED grow lights

During these uncertain times it’s always good to have fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs within easy reach. If you are not lucky enough to have an outdoor area where you can grow your herbs, you may be interested in a new indoor garden called Pico which has launched via Kickstarter this week and already raised over $37,000 thanks to over 400 backers with still 44 days remaining on its campaign. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

“Whether you have always dreamed of having fresh basil in your kitchen or wanted to grow jasmine at your desk — Pico is there to do all the hard work for you. Get plant parenting right with Pico, and ensure your plants are always happy. Whether you’ve never grown something before, or have a houseful of plants, Pico will help you get everything right.”

“Growing a plant can go wrong in many many ways. While having plants is immensely rewarding—both mentally and physically—it is not always easy. No more guess-work! Don’t worry about underwatering or overwatering. Don’t worry about them not getting enough sunlight or being too exposed. Be it edibles, succulents or ornamentals, Pico knows what your plants need.”

Source :Kickstarter

