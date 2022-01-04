Increase your productivity in 2022 with the Foci 2 focus aid

If your New Year’s resolution is to be more productive during 2022 you might be interested in the second-generation Foci 2 system, specifically designed to help you increase your focus and productivity. The Foci 2 is a small device that clips to your waistband and gently presses against your skin to provide five different types of alerts allowing you to know when you slip out of focus and your attention slips something less productive. Over time you will be able to train your body to enter a flow state and focus more easily reducing distractions, stress and fatigue say its creators.

Increase your productivity and focus with Foci 2

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Why work hard, when you can work smart and play hard? Take advantage of an unparalleled productivity tool with the best-in-class focus skill training, to give yourself the extraordinary edge in career and grades.Ditch the primitive time tracker and whatnots. Other productivity tools’ capacity to track your performance dulls in the face of FOCI. Start draw unprecedented insight of how you work. Don’t stay in the dark. Get to know every focus, calm, distraction, stress, fatigue while you work. Find out when and why you lose focus or see how well you do today.”

With the assumption that the Foci 2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Foci 2 productivity and focus aid project review the promotional video below.

“When moments weren’t recorded it’s lost. Track your work sessions, view detailed productivity stats on your working patterns, to understand how you focus, and record your triumph. Why waste your time on unproductive work when you are already fatigued? Cut short wastes, with timely nudges. Customize five types of distraction vibrations to stay productive. Why are smart people so focused? Take the shortcut. Upgrade to a first-class focus power, using the most advanced training technology.

Use it or lose it. Gain the intuition of directing your executive functions (EFs) with simple practice of controlling the motion of ripples. Master this focus skill to peak your mental performance.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the productivity and focus aid, jump over to the official Foci 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

