SilentiumPC VIRO 101M in-ear wired headphones €30

SilentiumPC has created a new pair of in year headphones launch through its gaming division SPC Gear. The new VIRO 101M in-ear wired headphones have been designed to provide an “incredibly detailed sound profile” making them perfect for a wide-ranging audio applications and games to movies. Featuring an integrated 3 button remote-control you can quickly switch songs, adjust volume and even answer/end calls from your phone if needed. Featuring a highly sensitive MEMS microphone the headphones offer users a wide dynamic profile and low levels of self-noise.

In-ear wired headphones

“The VIRO 101M kit includes three pairs of replaceable silicone ear-tips in various sizes (small, medium and large), one set of foam ear-tips which adapt to the user’s ear canals, and an elegant and durable black carrying case with a soft interior that also has a pocket for all your spare ear-tips. Thanks to the ear-tips, it is possible to adjust the earbuds to the user’s specific ear shape, and by keeping them in the case when not in use, they can be safely transported with other items without being damaged or lost.”

“To aid in cleaning and maintenance, the VIRO 101M has specially designed detachable ear-tips. This allows users to quickly and easily remove unwanted dirt or other obstructions, which extends the life of the earbuds and keeps them sounding great for even longer.”

The affordable SPC Gear VIRO 101M in-ear headphones are now available to purchase priced at €30. For more details, full specifications on purchasing options jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : SilentiumPC

