Razer Moray THX Certified in-ear monitors IEM $130

As a gamer or streaming enthusiast, you might be interested to know that Razer has launched it’s Moray, a new breed of in-ear monitors (IEMs) offering an enhanced audio experience. Boasting THX certification, a globally acknowledged benchmark of audio quality, the Moray is designed to deliver consistent performance with an unparalleled sound experience.

High-caliber certification for high-quality performance

THX certification is a prestigious label, suggesting that the product has been meticulously tested and optimized by leading audio professionals. With this endorsement, the Moray guarantees to provide clear vocals and dialogues. It pledges a distortion-free audio experience, accompanied by superior noise isolation, setting new standards for gaming and streaming audio.

Balancing art and technology in a compact design

The Moray’s striking audio quality is a result of its hybrid dual-driver acoustic design. This design combines a balanced armature driver for clear trebles with a dynamic driver that produces deep, resonant bass. In layman’s terms, this balance of treble and bass ensures a remarkable audio quality that can keep streamers engaged with their audience for extended periods.

In-ear monitors

Razer is synonymous with ergonomic excellence, and the Moray is no different. Its low-profile shape is ergonomically designed to fit snugly, surpassing the comfort of traditional headsets. The Moray promises a seamless, fatigue-free streaming experience, allowing users to wear it for extended periods without feeling any pressure on the head or ears.

Features for enhanced streaming experience

The Moray comes with a plethora of features that make it stand out:

Superior passive noise isolation: Capable of blocking up to -36 dB of noise, distractions are minimized, enabling users to focus solely on their content and audience.

Capable of blocking up to -36 dB of noise, distractions are minimized, enabling users to focus solely on their content and audience. Premium braided over-ear wires: Equipped with OFC MMCX cables and flexible memory loop tubing, these wires ensure the IEMs remain securely in place during any activity.

Equipped with OFC MMCX cables and flexible memory loop tubing, these wires ensure the IEMs remain securely in place during any activity. Custom ear tips and carrying case: The Moray includes three types of ear tips in different sizes for an optimal fit and sound isolation. Plus, a portable, splash-resistant carrying case allows users to create and stream content from anywhere, at any time.

The Moray THX-certified IEMs can be purchased from the Razer online store or authorized resellers at a price of $130 or 150 depending on your location.

