Razer Moray THX Certified in-ear monitors IEM $130

As a gamer or streaming enthusiast, you might be interested to know that Razer has launched it’s Moray, a new breed of in-ear monitors (IEMs) offering an enhanced audio experience. Boasting THX certification, a globally acknowledged benchmark of audio quality, the Moray is designed to deliver consistent performance with an unparalleled sound experience.
High-caliber certification for high-quality performance
THX certification is a prestigious label, suggesting that the product has been meticulously tested and optimized by leading audio professionals. With this endorsement, the Moray guarantees to provide clear vocals and dialogues. It pledges a distortion-free audio experience, accompanied by superior noise isolation, setting new standards for gaming and streaming audio.
Balancing art and technology in a compact design
The Moray’s striking audio quality is a result of its hybrid dual-driver acoustic design. This design combines a balanced armature driver for clear trebles with a dynamic driver that produces deep, resonant bass. In layman’s terms, this balance of treble and bass ensures a remarkable audio quality that can keep streamers engaged with their audience for extended periods.
In-ear monitors
Razer is synonymous with ergonomic excellence, and the Moray is no different. Its low-profile shape is ergonomically designed to fit snugly, surpassing the comfort of traditional headsets. The Moray promises a seamless, fatigue-free streaming experience, allowing users to wear it for extended periods without feeling any pressure on the head or ears.
Features for enhanced streaming experience
The Moray comes with a plethora of features that make it stand out:
- Superior passive noise isolation: Capable of blocking up to -36 dB of noise, distractions are minimized, enabling users to focus solely on their content and audience.
- Premium braided over-ear wires: Equipped with OFC MMCX cables and flexible memory loop tubing, these wires ensure the IEMs remain securely in place during any activity.
- Custom ear tips and carrying case: The Moray includes three types of ear tips in different sizes for an optimal fit and sound isolation. Plus, a portable, splash-resistant carrying case allows users to create and stream content from anywhere, at any time.
The Moray THX-certified IEMs can be purchased from the Razer online store or authorized resellers at a price of $130 or 150 depending on your location.
Source: RM
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.