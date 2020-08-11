Impressive 2021 Ford Bronco Moab testing video surfaces

One of the things that’s been on the minds of many off-road fans since Ford announced the return of the 2021 Bronco was how well the machine would perform in off-road situations. Its main competition, the Jeep Wrangler is supremely confident off-road in terrain that many would think impassable. A video has now surfaced showing the 2021 Bronco testing in Moab, Utah and it appears to be extremely capable in its own right.

In the video, we see the Bronco moving slowly crawling over rocks in Moab. The video says that over 13 hours the Bronco covered 33 miles over infamous Moab trails Poison Spider, Golden Spike, Golden Crack, and Gold Bar Rim trails.

The video does have rather unfortunate music that may make some people want to watch with the sound muted. Bad music aside, the video shows both a four-door and two-door Bronco tackling the tough terrain with ease. It’s unclear how the vehicles are optioned but in one scene one Bronco did appear to have a manual transmission and both appear to be wearing the larger tires.

