Immortal Realms Vampire Wars launches on PS4 August 28th

Atle Fägersten Producer at Palindrome Interactive has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the creation of the new and highly anticipated Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars game which will be launching later this month and available to play from August 28th 2020.

The Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars game takes place in the mythical land of Nemire, where three rival vampire clans have ruled their respective territories for centuries. Now war is looming on the horizon, and each of the clans are preparing to battle for their claim for the Bloodthrone.

“I’m excited to share with you this new behind-the-scenes featurette looking at the storyline, characters and setting of our upcoming strategy game Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars. Here at Palindrome, we’re huge fans of vampire lore – and so we’ve tried to take influence from all sorts of vampire mythos and combine them into one dark and twisted fiction for players to enjoy. Alongside the new featurette, I’ve also prepared a rundown of the different characters and clans you’ll be playing as in the main campaign. As well as having their own histories, motivations and storylines, each clan also plays very differently in the game – I hope you enjoy discovering them all as much as we did creating them!”

– The Dracul are the first playable clan in Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, descended from the first vampire and led by the immortal monarchy of Vlad and Cecilia Dracul. For as long as anyone can remember, they have been the dominant force in Nemire, with control of Warmont – the seat of the Bloodthrone. They live in partnership with humans, offering eternal life and military protection in exchange for their loyalty – and their blood. Those who taste vampire blood become Thinbloods, half-human, half-vampire creatures that will only ascend and become true vampires if they prove themselves worthy in battle.

– The Moroia live in the frozen north, a land known as Esain. They’ve lived in solitude for centuries, devoting themselves to the pursuit of magic and blood alchemy. Ambitious, cunning, and hidden behind a façade of nobility, the Moroia possess magical might greater than any other clan and are a force to be reckoned with.

– The Nosfernus are a broken clan – a dark shadow of their former selves. Their armies mainly consist of mindless monsters, bestial vampires, other undead, necromancers and converted human death cultists. They await the return of their leader, Urhammu – the mythical king of the dead. Their background is shrouded in secrecy, but legends tell of a history with the equally mysterious Moroia.

