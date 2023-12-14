Google Imagen 2 text-to-image AI art generator now available on Vertex AI

Google Cloud has recently upgraded its image-generation capabilities, introducing Imagen 2, a text-to-image technology, now available for Vertex AI customers. This new version of the technology offers improved image quality, a plethora of new features for developers, and is now available to use via Google’s Vertex AI machine learning platform

Among the new features of Imagen 2 are high-quality image generation, text rendering in multiple languages, and logo generation. These features provide developers with the tools they need to generate images that are tailored to their specific needs. Furthermore, Imagen 2 supports text rendering in six additional languages, with plans to release more in early 2024.

Imagen 2 allows customers to customize and deploy the technology with intuitive tooling, fully-managed infrastructure, and built-in privacy and safety features. This makes it easier for organizations to create images that match their brand requirements. It was developed using Google DeepMind and offers a variety of features for developers to create images for specific use cases.

Imagen 2 AI art generator

The technology also includes a visual question and answering feature. This feature allows for the generation of captions from images and provides informative text responses. This could be particularly useful for organizations looking to automate the process of generating captions for images or providing text responses to visual prompts.

Another significant feature of Imagen 2 is its integration with Google DeepMind’s SynthID. This allows customers to generate invisible watermarks and verify images generated by Imagen. This feature is still experimental but could provide an additional layer of security for organizations that want to protect their images from unauthorized use.

Imagen 2 is not just a theoretical tool; it is already being used by several high-profile customers. Companies such as Snap, Shutterstock, and Canva are already using Imagen to enhance their services. Snap uses Imagen for its AI Camera Mode, Shutterstock uses it for its AI image generator, and Canva uses it to generate images for design needs.

To use Imagen 2 on Vertex AI, customers can find documentation or reach out to their Google Cloud account representative to join the Trusted Tester Program. This offers organizations the opportunity to test the technology and provide feedback, helping to shape the future development of Imagen 2.

Google Cloud’s upgraded text-to-image technology, Imagen 2, offers a range of new features and improvements for Vertex AI customers. Whether it’s generating high-quality images from natural language prompts, rendering text in multiple languages, or generating invisible watermarks, Imagen 2 provides a comprehensive toolkit for developers and organizations. As more languages are added and as more organizations begin to use the technology, it’s clear that Imagen 2 is set to play a key role in the future of image generation.



