New Iiyama G-Masters Red Eagle gaming monitors unveiled

Hardware manufacturer Iiyama has this week announced two new additions to their range of gaming monitors unveiling the new 24″ GB2470HSU and 27″ GB2770HSU both of which feature full HD resolution displays with FreeSync Premium support. The inclusion of FreeSync allows the gaming monitors to dynamically adjust the vertical refresh rate to the frame rate of the graphics card resulting in virtually zero tearing or stuttering issues during gameplay.

Iiyama has also included an “enhance visibility” feature that can be used in shadowed areas, enabling users to turn on the Black Tuner function improving viewing performance and helping to spot the enemy earlier says Iiyama. “Whether you’re on First Person Shooter or Strategy, predefined and custom gaming modes are available via the on-screen-display menu and make it easy to adjust the screen settings to anyone’s personal preferences”.

“Unleash your full gaming potential with the Fast IPS GB2770HSU Red Eagle. Get the competitive edge you need to unleash your full gaming potential with the 27íí GB2770HSU offering 0.8ms MPRT and 165Hz refresh rate. Armed with FreeSync Premium you can make split second decisions and forget about ghosting effects or smearing issues. The ability to adjust brightness and the dark shades with the Black Tuner delivers greater viewing performance in shadowed areas and the IPS panel technology guarantees superb image quality. Thanks to the height adjustable stand you can easily adjust the screen position to your preferences to ensure comfort during marathon gaming sessions.”

Specifications of the new Iiyama G-Masters Red Eagle gaming monitors include:

– Screen Size: 27″ (GB2770HSU-B1), 23.8″ (GB2470HSU-B1)

– Response time & Freq: 0.8 ms MPRT, 48~165Hz, FreeSync Premium

– Panel and resolution: Fast IPS, Full HD 1920 x 1080 @165Hz (DisplayPort)

– Height adjustment: 13 cm

– Inputs: HDMI, DisplayPort, 2x 2.0 USB DC5V, 500mA

– Features: OverDrive, Black Tuner, Blue Light Reducer, Predefined and Custom Gaming Modes, HDR ready, LFC (low framerate compensation)

– Audio / Others: 2x 2 W speakers, headphone connector

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Iiyama, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Iiyama : TPU

