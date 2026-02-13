Why Pay $20,000 for a Lap Pool? The iGarden X Series Offers a Professional Swim Current for Under $700

The pool renovation industry is facing a massive disruption. For decades, the only way to enjoy a continuous swimming experience at home was to install a permanent “endless” lap pool—a project that typically starts at $20,000 and requires weeks of invasive construction. The iGarden X Series Swim Jet, a standout winner at the CES 2026 Innovation Awards, has officially changed the math.

The X Series offers the same professional-grade current as built-in systems but for a fraction of the cost and with zero construction required. Starting at a Limited VIP price of $699 on Kickstarter, iGarden is making luxury aquatic fitness accessible to the average homeowner for the first time.

The “Zero Installation” Advantage

The hidden cost of pool upgrades is almost always the labor. The iGarden X Series eliminates this barrier entirely. With its “Mount, Adapt, and Go” design, the unit can be set up by the user in minutes. Because it is completely portable, it doesn’t add to the property tax or require a building permit. You simply mount it to the pool’s edge, and your standard backyard pool is instantly upgraded to a professional training facility.

High-End Performance, Entry-Level Price

Despite its competitive price point, the X Series does not compromise on performance. It is officially “Best in Class,” delivering a flow speed of 3.5m/s and a flow volume of 250m³/h.

Customization: Six speed settings allow users to go from a casual “Lazy River” flow to a high-intensity sprint.

Six speed settings allow users to go from a casual “Lazy River” flow to a high-intensity sprint. Smart Tech: The included Remote Control App tracks workouts and manages timers, adding the kind of “smart gym” functionality usually found in high-end treadmills.

The included Remote Control App tracks workouts and manages timers, adding the kind of “smart gym” functionality usually found in high-end treadmills. Durability: With a 3-5 year battery lifespan and 600+ charge cycles, the cost-per-use is significantly lower than a gym membership or a pool renovation.

A Sustainable Investment in Health

iGarden has ensured that the X Series is built to last. The unit is IP65 waterproof and designed with “Super Safe” protocols, making it a rugged, reliable piece of equipment. The 10-hour battery life ensures that it is always ready when you are, providing a consistent, high-quality workout without the need for a constant power tether.

Kickstarter Launch: Early March

The iGarden X Series will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter in early March. To reward early supporters, the company is offering a 45% discount off the retail price, with the Limited VIP Offer starting at just $699.

In an era where home fitness costs are skyrocketing, iGarden is proving that high-performance technology doesn’t have to come with a high-performance price tag.



