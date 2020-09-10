IFTTT Pro subscription plan launches

IFTTT the awesome platform created to helps all your products and services work better together, has this week announced the launch of a new IFTTT Pro subscription plan. Allowing developers to embed any of 650+ brands directly into your customer-facing apps and benefit from a variety of new features and tools. The app is still free to download for iOS and Android and IFTTT Pro is a subscription designed to help developers build more advanced Applets.

“Pro goes beyond just one trigger and one action to create sophisticated Applets that can query data from multiple sources before triggering multiple actions. For example, a Pro can create an Applet that in the evening queries both their Google Calendar and Slack before deciding to turn on their Philips Hue lights and play their favorite Spotify playlist.

Until recently, our team of 35 was focused on building IFTTT Connect, our new enterprise product, which is now used by innovative companies like Husqvarna and iRobot. Frankly, this has meant a lack of focus on our user community which Pro will help us address. The good news is that many of IFTTT Connect’s most advanced features can now be extended to our Pro users.

The revenue generated from this new subscription will be used to build even more great features for our Pros. We’ve already begun work on improving Pro’s conditional logic interface and will continue evolving the offering in response to user feedback. Another change we’re announcing is that only Pro plan subscribers will be able to create unlimited Applets. Our regular free-plan will be able to create up to 3 Applets. We made this decision to better align our Pro product roadmap with the needs of our most active Applet creators.

We believe that Pro’s price of $9.99 per month is money well spent. However, because Pro is new and will evolve in response to your feedback, we wanted to provide some payment flexibility. Our introductory set your own price subscription allows you to choose your monthly payment for the first year of Pro. This special offer expires in 4 weeks, on Wednesday, October 7th.”

Seriously powerful tools at your fingertips. Put the building blocks of IFTTT in your own hands and go beyond if this then that. Creatives like you inspire us to keep improving the tools you love. Become an IFTTT Pro and build a more connected future.”

– Unlimited Applet creation

– Multi-step Applets with queries, conditional logic and multiple actions

– Faster execution for polling and realtime Applets

– Customer support

