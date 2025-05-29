The Ultimate Guide to Fix iPhone Battery Drain in iOS 18.5

The release of iOS 18.5 has brought several challenges for iPhone users, including rapid battery drain, overheating, MagSafe charging disruptions, and unresponsive touchscreens. These issues appear to stem from software bugs and resource-intensive features like Apple Intelligence, leaving many users searching for solutions. While Apple is expected to address these problems in an upcoming iOS 18.5.1 update, there are practical steps you can take now to mitigate the impact and improve your device’s performance. The video below from

Battery Drain and Overheating: What’s Happening?

One of the most common complaints following the iOS 18.5 update is excessive battery drain and overheating. If your iPhone is losing charge unusually fast or becoming warm during regular use, you’re not alone. These problems are often linked to background processes and Apple Intelligence features consuming more power than intended.

To address these issues, consider the following steps:

Disable Apple Intelligence: This feature, while useful, can place a heavy load on your device’s resources. Disabling it in your settings can help reduce strain on the battery and thermal system.

This feature, while useful, can place a heavy load on your device’s resources. Disabling it in your settings can help reduce strain on the battery and thermal system. Restart Your iPhone: A simple restart can temporarily halt inefficient background processes and improve overall performance.

Although these measures can provide temporary relief, a permanent fix will likely require the release of iOS 18.5.1. Until then, monitoring your device’s usage and adjusting settings can help manage the situation.

MagSafe Charging Issues

MagSafe charging, a feature prized for its convenience, has also been affected by the iOS 18.5 update. Many users report that their devices stop charging intermittently, even when the MagSafe connection initially appears secure. This can be particularly frustrating for those who rely on MagSafe for overnight charging or quick top-ups during the day.

To manage this issue, try the following:

Restart Your Device: Restarting your iPhone can often resolve temporary glitches in the charging process.

Restarting your iPhone can often resolve temporary glitches in the charging process. Use Alternative Charging Methods: If the problem persists, consider switching to a standard Lightning cable or a different wireless charger until Apple releases a fix.

While these steps may not completely eliminate the issue, they can help you maintain a reliable charging routine until the next software update becomes available.

Unresponsive Touchscreen: A Frustrating Bug

Another significant issue reported by users is an unresponsive touchscreen, particularly during typing or app navigation. This problem can disrupt daily tasks and make your device feel unreliable. Like other issues introduced in iOS 18.5, this bug is likely tied to software glitches.

To troubleshoot an unresponsive touchscreen, follow these steps:

Restart Your iPhone: Restarting your device can often clear temporary glitches and restore touchscreen functionality.

Restarting your device can often clear temporary glitches and restore touchscreen functionality. Reset Your Device: If the problem persists, resetting your iPhone to factory settings may resolve the issue. Be sure to back up your data before proceeding with a reset.

While these actions can help in the short term, a more comprehensive solution will likely arrive with the next iOS update.

General Troubleshooting Steps

When faced with multiple issues after a software update, a systematic approach can save time and reduce frustration. Here’s a checklist of general troubleshooting steps to follow:

Restart Your Device: This is often the simplest and quickest way to resolve temporary glitches.

This is often the simplest and quickest way to resolve temporary glitches. Disable Apple Intelligence: Turning off this feature can alleviate battery drain and overheating.

Turning off this feature can alleviate battery drain and overheating. Keep Your Device Updated: Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5.1 soon, which should address these bugs. Regular updates are crucial for maintaining long-term stability and performance.

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5.1 soon, which should address these bugs. Regular updates are crucial for maintaining long-term stability and performance. Reset Your iPhone: As a last resort, resetting your device to factory settings can resolve persistent issues. Always back up your data before performing a reset to avoid losing important information.

What You Can Do Now

Although the iOS 18.5 update has introduced several challenges, Apple is actively working on a resolution. In the meantime, you can take proactive steps to manage these issues and maintain your device’s functionality. By following the troubleshooting tips outlined above, you can minimize disruptions and keep your iPhone running as smoothly as possible until the next update is released.

