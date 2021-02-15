Hyundai IONIQ 5 interior teased ahead of official reveal

The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 car is coming later this month and now Hyundai have unveiled the vehicles interior ahead of the official launch.

This is Hyundai’s first vehicle to use their new E-GMP platform, the cars interiro uses a range of environmentally friendly materials.

IONIQ 5’s driver and passengers can freely enter and exit the cabin on either side when parked in a narrow spot, because the flat floor allows the centre console to slide back and forth. This resulted in a fundamental rethink of the conventional centre console and to offer greater function than a static storage box. The newly developed ‘Universal Island’ replaces the console and becomes the centrepiece of the IONIQ 5’s living space experience.

The Zero-Gravity driver and front passenger seats are equipped with leg rests that allow passengers to ‘relax and recharge’ while their vehicle is being recharged. All seats can be operated and repositioned, making it easier for adults in the front to care for children and pets seated in the rear.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be made official at a press conference on the 23rd of February 2021 and we will have fill details on the car then.

Source Hyundai

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals