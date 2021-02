Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled their new electric vehicle, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the car comes uses the company’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The comes with 302 horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 5.2 seconds, it also comes with a range of up to 292 miles.

IONIQ 5’s progressive design represents a departure from past norms, exploring a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform. By evoking the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car IONIQ 5 highlights Hyundai’s 45-year journey to become a part of customer’s lifestyles, creating a common thread from past to present and future. This is the redefinition of timeless design, a theme that will expand as the IONIQ lineup grows.

IONIQ 5’s unique exterior design is characterised by the Pony-inspired profile over a 3,000-mm wheelbase. This extended wheelbase requires a more sophisticated approach to translate this new proportion into a contemporary EV typology.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 over at Hyundai at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Hyundai

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more