Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled their new electric vehicle, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the car comes uses the company’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The comes with 302 horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 5.2 seconds, it also comes with a range of up to 292 miles.

IONIQ 5’s progressive design represents a departure from past norms, exploring a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform. By evoking the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car IONIQ 5 highlights Hyundai’s 45-year journey to become a part of customer’s lifestyles, creating a common thread from past to present and future. This is the redefinition of timeless design, a theme that will expand as the IONIQ lineup grows.

IONIQ 5’s unique exterior design is characterised by the Pony-inspired profile over a 3,000-mm wheelbase. This extended wheelbase requires a more sophisticated approach to translate this new proportion into a contemporary EV typology.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 over at Hyundai at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Hyundai

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals