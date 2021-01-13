Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV teased ahead of official launch

By

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

Hyundai has released some teaser photos of their new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ahead of its official launch next month.

The company posted a number of teaser photos on their website and also some information about their new electric vehicle.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

IONIQ 5’s signature design elements include Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging, as well as its eco-friendly Colour Material Finish (CMF) direction that connects the analogue with digital emotions, showcasing the IONIQ brand’s timeless design value.

IONIQ 5’s front end is adorned with arrays of pixel-inspired lights suggestive of the digital technology within. IONIQ 5 is also the first Hyundai vehicle to feature a clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car, thus minimizing panel gaps and creating a clean and high-tech overall look.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

You can find out more information about the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV over at Hyundai at the link below.

Source Hyundai

Filed Under: Auto News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.