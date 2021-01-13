Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV teased ahead of official launch

Hyundai has released some teaser photos of their new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ahead of its official launch next month.

The company posted a number of teaser photos on their website and also some information about their new electric vehicle.

IONIQ 5’s signature design elements include Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging, as well as its eco-friendly Colour Material Finish (CMF) direction that connects the analogue with digital emotions, showcasing the IONIQ brand’s timeless design value. IONIQ 5’s front end is adorned with arrays of pixel-inspired lights suggestive of the digital technology within. IONIQ 5 is also the first Hyundai vehicle to feature a clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car, thus minimizing panel gaps and creating a clean and high-tech overall look.

You can find out more information about the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV over at Hyundai at the link below.

Source Hyundai

